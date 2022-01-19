Texas Football Makes a Big Transfer Addition Officially

Texas Football Makes a Major Transfer Addition

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley joined the Texas football team this week as a major transfer.

Over the weekend, Billingsley visited Texas and announced that he would join the Longhorns on Sunday.

On Twitter today, Texas confirmed the addition.

Billingsley will be eligible for two more seasons in Austin.

Texas Football Officially Announces Major Transfer Addition

Texas Football Officially Announces Major Transfer Addition