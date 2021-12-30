Thanks to Covid, a £220 million transfer splurge, and eye-watering player wages, Chelsea loses £146 million.

Chelsea has a £146 million loss thanks to Covid, a £220 million transfer splurge, and astronomical player wages.

CHELSEA has been hit hard by the pandemic, with a post-tax loss of £145.6 million for the fiscal year ending in June.

The dismal figure is largely attributed to a near-complete loss of matchday revenue as a result of fans being turned away, as well as a drop in profit from player sales.

It’s a stark contrast to the previous financial year, when Roman Abramovich’s Blues made a £39.5 million profit before Covid-19 struck.

Turnover increased by £29 million to £416.8 million, owing to an increase in broadcast revenue.

Matchday revenue, on the other hand, was only £7.2 million, a massive £68.4 million drop from the previous year.

During the time period covered, only three matches had any capacity at all, with a limit of 2,000 in December and 10,000 in May.

The lack of fans at the stadium also cost the club £16.1 million in commercial revenue.

Offloading players raised only £27.9 million, compared to £142.6 million the previous financial year.

Chelsea also spent £220.3 million on new signings such as Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, and Edouard Mendy during the period.

Because the financial year ended the day before the summer transfer window opened in 2021, the £97.5 million signing of Romelu Lukaku was not included.

According to the accounts, the squad was worth £957 million before Lukaku arrived, meaning Thomas Tuchel now has a roster worth more than a billion pounds.

Wages during that time totaled £333 million, with an average player salary of £155,000 per week.

Chelsea is still heavily reliant on oligarch Abramovich and the company he owns, Fordstam Limited, for financial support.

The club’s accounts show it owes more than £1 billion to “related companies” and that it “is reliant on Fordstam Limited for its continued financial support,” according to the accounts.

Fordstam has stated that he will continue to support the cause “for the foreseeable future,” according to the report.

