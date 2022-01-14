Thanks to Man City’s 10-point lead, the Premier League title race is looking like an extended victory lap.

Title-winning teams have won by a margin of 12 points or more in three of the last four seasons, and City are on track to do so again this season.

Jurgen Klopp was simply expressing how he felt.

Liverpool’s manager suggested in October 2017, with his wonderful air of over-extravagant weariness as if he’d been asked the same question six times in a row, that Manchester City could have the title wrapped up by January.

“As an Englishman, have you ever seen a team win the Premier League in January?

Pep Guardiola responded with, “It’s completely unrealistic.”

His annoyance was divided between the question posed and a rival’s attempt to instill some pressure.

He had a gut feeling about it.

City had a 15-point lead at the top on January 2nd, which they never relinquished.

Klopp’s assessment seems hardly controversial after four seasons.

However, the idea of a title race being over in January was absurd at the time.

Only twice in the previous decade had a team led by more than three points at the start of January, and four times the top two were separated by goal differential.

We’ve entered a new era in which marathons are run at the speed of a sprinter.

Guardiola has spent the last fortnight attempting to dispel any notion that Manchester City are champions-elect, while almost everyone else accepts the fact that they are.

This is partly a strategy for removing any complacency.

Last month, when Guardiola’s side went from 4-0 to 4-3 in 11 minutes against Leicester City, a theory emerged that Manchester City was a hackneyed blockbuster monster.

“The only way they can be destroyed is if they destroy themselves,” say your best Don LaFontaine impression.

However, Guardiola is attempting to obtain full credit for his work by fabricating a competition.

When you see Manchester City suffocate teams with a firm grasp of control both with and without the ball, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking it’s all a) simple and b) unavoidable.

Dribble, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass

Oh, my goodness.

