‘That is nonsense’: Louis Van Gaal slams former side Ajax after club calls for season to end

Louis Van Gaal has called out former side Ajax for their attempt to end the Eredivisie season now due to the coronavirus crisis.

All top European leagues are currently suspended due to the pandemic, with Belgian’s Pro League the first domestic division to declare the season over, resulting in current leaders Club Brugge winning the title.

Ajax technical director Marc Overmars called last week for the Dutch FA to conclude the current season, with the club currently top of the Eredivisie on goal difference and Van Gaal was less than impressed.

‘If it is established that the coronavirus has been defeated, you first have to finish the current competition,’ Van Gaal told Dutch outlet AD.

‘Sport is there to designate a winner on the field. Not to say after 25 matches we cut things off and Ajax is champion.

‘But while the government has also been following the experts for weeks, some football clubs suddenly say that it is not possible – Ajax first.

‘Clubs that misuse this corona crisis for their own gain and then make it a public health statement. I’m a man who can’t take that.

‘You can also play the season out in June or July. There is plenty of time this summer, the European Championship is off the calendar.

‘And if UEFA and FIFA are willing to change rules and provide space, well then get started.’

Van Gaal managed the Dutch giants from 1991-1997, winning three Eredivisie titles and the 1995 Champions League.