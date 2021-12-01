‘That wasn’t a lucky shot,’ says Kambosos, who pulls off the exact same punch that knocked Lopez out in incredible training footage.

‘That wasn’t a lucky shot,’ says Kambosos, who pulls off the same punch that knocked Lopez out in incredible training footage.

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR proved that the right hand with which he dropped Teofimo Lopez was no fluke.

In round one of their lightweight world title fight in New York, Kambosos, 28, knocked Lopez, 23, out.

With a heroic upset, he later won the WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC ‘Franchise’ belts.

The early knockdown was what set things in motion, and Kambosos had everything planned out.

BOXRAW uploaded a video of the Australian practicing the overhand right that Lopez was knocked out with.

“I set him up beautifully,” Kambosos later admitted.

That wasn’t a stroke of luck.

That shot took months to set up.

I’m currently working on that shot.

The newly crowned champion will remain in the United States to watch Devin Haney defend his WBC title against JoJo Diaz.

If Haney, 23, defeats Diaz, 28, his promoter Eddie Hearn wants to set up a massive undisputed title fight with Kambosos.

“It was such a brilliant performance,” Hearn told Boxing Social, “that I think it’s disrespectful to say George Kambosos is an easy touch.”

“He just defeated Teofimo, who had previously defeated Lomachenko.”

So George is deserving of credit and respect, and he is the man right now.

It’s not something I’m ashamed to say.

“My man is Devin Haney, but I have a lot of respect for George and his father.

But right now, George is the man; he has the division’s lone victory.

“And Devin’s win on Saturday will be another standout victory, and then it’s up to the two of them to me.”

