The 11 best players to sign for your FPL team in Gameweek 13

Fantasy Premier League advice: The 11 best players to sign in Gameweek 13 for your FPL team

This week’s selection includes a Liverpool triple threat ahead of Saturday’s match against Southampton.

I advocated the use of a back five in Fantasy Premier League during the most recent international break, citing the excellent form of a number of defenders in the league, as opposed to more expensive midfielders and forwards.

When all five of our Gameweek 12 defenders scored, we knew we were on the right track.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the standout performer against Arsenal, with 15 assists, but Reece James (12), Joao Cancelo (12), Sergio Reguilon (nine), and Tariq Lamptey (six) also contributed.

Last week’s chosen XI combined for 75 points, 18 more than the weekly average, thanks largely to the defenders.

Several of them have deservedly kept their spots in this week’s FPL lineup.

Liverpool, who host Southampton at Anfield this weekend, appear to be the obvious team to target after their ruthless demolition of an in-form Arsenal on Saturday.

Chelsea will try to add to Manchester United’s misery, while Manchester City hosts West Ham at the Etihad.

This week’s starting lineup is priced at £0.1 million less than the £83 million weekly budget.

Jose Sa kept his third clean sheet of the season against West Ham, earning bonus points and additional saves in the process.

Despite the fact that Wolves haven’t been as reliable as Bruno Lage would like, their proclivity for allowing shots on goal keeps Sa busy, as evidenced by his nine additional save points.

He’s also one of only two goalkeepers to have contributed an assist so far, the other being Watford’s Ben Foster.

Norwich (a) (price: £5.0m) (price: £5.0m) (price: £5.0m) (price: £5.0m) (price: £5.0m

Trent Alexander-Arnold, along with Tyrone Mings, was the top scorer in Gameweek 12 with 15 points against Arenal after providing his fifth and sixth assists of the season and assisting his team to a clean sheet.

With that goal, England’s right-back drew level with Joao Cancelo for second place in the top-scorers table.

Alexander-Arnold has created eight big chances, five more than any other defender, and has taken 20 shots, second only to Joao Cancelo.

There are more.

