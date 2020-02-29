The 140 runners of the canceled UAE Tour, free of the coronavirus

Laboratory tests have confirmed that the group of runners of the Tour of the Emirates and a total of 167 people quarantined by the coronavirus “are free of COVID-19”

The Abu Dhabi Health Department said that laboratory tests carried out among 167 people staying in the same hotel as the two cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, announced last Thursday, have been negative.

In a statement, the Department indicates that “the samples of the remaining cases of contacts, whose laboratory test results will be available in the next few hours, are still being analyzed.”

These last tests that are still analyzed correspond to those of the members of the organization of the race and representatives of the media, in total about 110 people, staying in a hotel distant about 500 meters from where the cycling teams are staying. .