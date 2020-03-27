The 2020 edition of the Superyacht Cup Palma, canceled

The organizers of the Superyacht Cup Palma have decided to cancel the 2020 edition of the regatta, which was scheduled to take place between June 17 and 20. The organization has made this decision as a consequence of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus COVID-19, and following the recommendations of the Spanish and Balearic authorities.

“This global crisis has made event planning impossible, and for this reason we have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel this year’s edition. We urge everyone to stay safe and look forward to welcoming the fleet back to Palma in 2021, which will be the 25th anniversary of the longest-running superyacht regatta in Europe, ”says Kate Branagh, event director.

Provisional dates for the 25th anniversary edition are June 23-26, 2021..