The 2020 Ohio State-Michigan game narrative is “BS,” according to a Michigan player.

Josh Ross, a linebacker for Michigan, shot down the notion that his team “waved the white flag” to avoid playing Ohio State last year.

The Wolverines were forced to cancel the final three games of their season due to a COVID-19 outbreak and Big Ten rules, including Michigan’s rivalry matchup against the Buckeyes.

Because of UM’s 2-4 record, many thought Harbaugh’s team was avoiding 5-0 Ohio State.

Ross told the Detroit Free Press that not being able to play OSU last season “sucked.”

To be honest, the claims are nonsense, according to Ross.

“As a Michigan Wolverine, you live for that game.”

The game between the two schools on Saturday is one of the most anticipated games of the 2021 college football season, as both teams are 10-1 and the Wolverines are looking to end an eight-game losing streak to their bitter rival.

Michigan doesn’t appear to require any additional motivation for the big game, with conference bragging rights and a College Football Playoff berth on the line.

However, after everything that happened in 2020, Ross and the Wolverines might have found some.

When the teams kick off at noon ET on FOX, it should be a good one.

Asked UM LB Josh Ross about “white flag” comments last year after The Game was canceled because of UM Covid outbreak: “It’s BS to be honest with you. As a Michigan Wolverine, that’s a game you die for.” — angelique (@chengelis) November 22, 2021