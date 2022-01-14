The 2021 NFL All-Pro Team has been announced.

The 2021 NFL All-Pro Team was announced.

The Associated Press voters for the 2021 All-Pro team submitted their ballots after the NFL’s first-ever 17-game season.

The results of those votes were announced on Friday.

Five players were unanimously chosen for this year’s team by a 50-person panel of national media members.

Cooper Kupp of the Rams, Davante Adams of the Packers, Jonathan Taylor of the Colts, TJ Watt of the Steelers, and Aaron Donald of the Rams all received unanimous votes.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers received 34 votes to earn First-Team honors at quarterback.

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers was the runner-up.

Two players came within a whisker of being chosen unanimously.

Trent Williams of the 49ers and Zach Martin of the Cowboys each received 46 votes out of a possible 50.

For the 2021 NFL season, here is the entire First-Team All-Pro team:

Do you share this group’s viewpoint?

Who would you have picked for the NFL All-Pro team in 2021?