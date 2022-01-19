The 2022 Australian Open will feature Nadal and Barty in the third round.

The Australian Open 2022 will feature Nadal and Barty in the third round.

Rafael Nadal defeats Yannick Hanfmann of Germany, while Ashleigh Barty defeats Lucia Bronzetti of Italy in a comfortable victory.

Rafael Nadal, world No. 6, qualified for the Australian Open’s third round on Wednesday.

At Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, the Spaniard swept past German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, advancing to the third round for the 16th time in his career.

In the next round, he will compete against Karen Khachanov of Russia or Benjamin Bonzi of France.

During his illustrious career, the 35-year-old has won 20 Grand Slams, including 13 French Open titles and a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Bronzetti is overtaken by Barty.

With a comfortable win over Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti, world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty advanced to the tournament’s third round.

With a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Bronzetti, the Australian athlete put in a strong performance.

In the third round, Barty will play Camila Giorgi.

The Australian Open, one of tennis’ four Grand Slams, will take place from January to February 2022.

