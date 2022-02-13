The 2022 Winter Olympics will be canceled due to excessive snowfall on top of artificial snow.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be canceled due to excessive snowfall on top of man-made snow.

Organizers in Beijing have spent the last three months building artificial ski slopes, but nature intervened on Saturday night.

BEIJING – Olympic organizers have been forced to deploy “thousands” of workers to clear snow from slopes that cost millions of dollars to cover in the first place with man-made material.

Due to their dry climate, the Zhangjiakou and Yanqing mountain clusters, where almost all skiing and snowboarding events (Big Air being the exception), have very little natural snow.

It meant that the Chinese organizing committee had to use snow machines months before the event to create white strips on the brown mountains for the world’s Winter Olympians to compete on, officially using around 185,000,000 litres of water, though environmental experts believe the true figure is much higher.

Despite this, Beijing organizers had to send out emergency teams early Sunday morning to shovel fresh snow off the slopes that had fallen on Saturday and during an overnight blizzard.

“The course has been shaped twice in some of the competition venues so there can’t be any surface snow on the course,” said Yang Shuan, vice-president of Beijing 2022.

“At 5 a.m., tens of thousands of employees were working on the course to clear the snow.”

We still need to clear the course of snow, but we have enough people to do so.”

However, snow continued to fall on Sunday morning, delaying the women’s slopestyle qualifying event, which featured Chinese superstar Eileen Gu and British skier Kirsty Muir, until Monday.

The women’s downhill event was also canceled for the day, but the men’s giant slalom race went on despite the difficult conditions, with more than a third of the field failing to complete the first run.

“It’s extremely difficult up there, and there’s no way to see anything.”

After setting the fastest time in the first run, Marco Odermatt, the pre-race favorite, said, “The overall package makes it really difficult today.”

The visibility was poor, according to Mathuieu Faivre of France, who was third fastest in the morning.

“You can’t see much and have no idea where to put your feet,” Faivre explained.

“However, because the surface is fairly icy and consistent from beginning to end, I was able to produce.”

