The 49ers have lost a key defender ahead of their game against the Packers on Saturday night.

The Niners will be without cornerback Ambry Thomas against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

“This is a significant development for the Niners, who will now look to Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman to fill in.”

