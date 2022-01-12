The 49ers have made a new decision on running back Trey Sermon.

The 49ers have made a new decision on Trey Sermon, the running back.

For Sunday’s playoff game against the Cowboys, the 49ers are getting a big boost at running back.

San Francisco has activated running back Trey Sermon, who has been on injured reserve since Week 12. Tuesday was the deadline to either activate him or keep him on IR until next season.

