The 49ers have made a new decision on running back Trey Sermon.

The 49ers have made a new decision on Trey Sermon, the running back.
For Sunday’s playoff game against the Cowboys, the 49ers are getting a big boost at running back.
San Francisco has activated running back Trey Sermon, who has been on injured reserve since Week 12. Tuesday was the deadline to either activate him or keep him on IR until next season.
49ers Announce New Decision On RB Trey Sermon
49ers Announce New Decision On RB Trey Sermon
The #49ers are activating RB Trey Sermon off injured reserve. He went on IR after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 12 against Minnesota. Today was the deadline to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 11, 2022