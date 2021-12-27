The 49ers’ injury to Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly bad news.

In recent weeks, the San Francisco 49ers have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

The Niners have surged into the NFC playoff picture after winning five of their last seven games.

However, head coach Kyle Shanhan revealed on Monday that his team has hit a snag.

According to insider Adam Schefter, Shanhan told reporters on Monday that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice this afternoon due to a thumb injury.

The injury is believed to have occurred during the 49ers’ loss to the Tennessee Titans last Thursday night.

According to Schefter, Garoppolo’s thumb injury is “more significant” than a sprain.