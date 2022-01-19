The 49ers’ offensive coordinator has a telling admission about Deebo Samuel.

Deebo Samuel, according to the 49ers’ offensive coordinator, has made a telling admission.
This season, Deebo Samuel has proven to be one of the most versatile and dominant weapons in all of football.
In Sunday’s 23-17 Wild Card win, Deebo bullied the Cowboys defense.
Mike McDaniel, the 49ers’ offensive coordinator, spoke about Samuel’s thrilling postseason performance on Wednesday.
For a 26-yard cutback touchdown run, he was singled out.
“I’ve never, ever, ever seen a player call his own shot…” said McDaniel.
“That was a one-of-a-kind moment that could only be achieved by a one-of-a-kind player.”
Deebo Samuel is a dominant weapon on offense
