The 49ers tie the game with a game-tying touchdown after returning a blocked punt.

Watch as the 49ers score a game-tying touchdown after a blocked punt.

After it appeared that their season was about to come to an end, the San Francisco 49ers have saved it (for now).

Their offense hasn’t been able to get anything going all night, so their special teams decided to take over.

The 49ers blocked the Packers’ punt and returned it for a touchdown, tying the game at ten.

Watch: 49ers Return Blocked Punt For Game-Tying TD

