The ACC Commissioner sends a strong message regarding the expansion of the CFB Playoffs.

The Commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference sends a strong message about the expansion of the college football playoffs.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has released an official statement on the recent College Football Playoff expansion talks.

The ACC’s commissioner, Jim Phillips, confirmed on Friday that the conference believes “now is not the time” to expand the postseason field.

According to college football insider Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, “the membership of the Atlantic Coast Conference is very much aligned in its position that now is not the time to expand the College Football Playoff.”

He went on to say, “It’s been our position since about the middle of November or so.”

ACC Commissioner Sends Clear Message On CFB Playoff Expansion

ACC Commissioner Sends Clear Message On CFB Playoff Expansion