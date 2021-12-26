The Afcon organisers have confirmed that players can stay at their clubs until January 3rd, giving Premier League clubs a huge boost.

Afcon organizers confirm that players can stay at their clubs until January 3rd, giving Premier League clubs a huge boost.

PREMIER LEAGUE players competing in the Africa Cup of Nations are permitted to remain at their clubs until January 3.

Due to a rule requiring clubs to release players 14 days prior to a continental championship or the World Cup, players were expected to miss games.

The Confederation of African Football, on the other hand, has agreed to allow players to leave their clubs in the New Year, allowing them to play games between December 27 and January 3.

On January 9, the tournament will begin in Cameroon, six days later.

Liverpool and Chelsea, both title contenders, will be encouraged by the news.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as well as Naby Keita, were set to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And Thomas Tuchel’s first-team goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, would not have been available.

On January 2, the two Premier League clubs will face off in a crucial match, with both sides fielding their strongest teams available.

Arsenal will also lose a key player in Thomas Partey, who is expected to be a top-four contender.

“This decision is taken in the spirit of goodwill and solidarity with the affected clubs in recognition of the fact that they, like all members of the football community, have been adversely affected by the onset of the COVID pandemic,” FIFA wrote in a letter about the decision.

“It is also assumed that a spirit of mutual cooperation between CAF and all relevant stakeholders in this regard remains, including in relation to the release of players and the provision of sporting exemptions to travel and quarantine restrictions if required in the future,” FIFA deputy general secretary Mattias Grafstrom added.

