The Africa Cup of Nations will go on as planned, with organizers denying plans to postpone the tournament due to Covid fears.

The Africa Cup of Nations is set to take place, with organizers denying plans to postpone the tournament due to concerns about Covid.

The African Football Confederation has flatly denied reports that the Africa Cup of Nations would be postponed or cancelled due to fears of the Coronavirus.

CAF has branded reports by an Egyptian journalist that AFCON would be shelved as “fake news” and “lies.”

In fact, there has been no discussion about the Cameroon-based tournament being postponed or European-based players not participating.

The majority of the tournament’s most popular stars would be lost if such decisions were made.

If the show went on without players who currently play in Europe, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita would all remain in England.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez would agree.

CAF general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba is adamant that the tournament will take place, and says he will ‘not rest’ until it does.

“The meetings were crucial in getting a sense of the state of readiness in Cameroon,” he said.

“There is a great deal of work being done.

We must maintain our current momentum.

We will not be able to sleep.

We have to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I’m not taking a break; the LOC can’t.”

CAF is unable to rest.

Everyone must contribute to the effort.

In January of next year, we hope to host a fantastic TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“We discussed all of the outstanding issues and the way forward with the Minister of Sport.”

Sky Sports announced on Wednesday morning that all 53 AFCON games will be broadcast.

“This is excellent news for football fans who love to watch the best players in the world, such as Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez,” Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, said.

“We’re delighted to be adding this fantastic competition to our ever-expanding football offering in the UK and Ireland, which already includes the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, and FA Women’s Super League, as well as international action in the form of World Cup Qualifiers, cementing Sky Sports’ position as the home of live football in the UK and Ireland.”

