The African Team of the Year has been revealed ahead of the AFCON, with Liverpool’s Salah and Mane among the Premier League’s representatives.

The African Team of the Year for 2021 is led by MO SALAH and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool’s duo was one of four Premier League players named to the starting XI.

Players from England’s top flight dominated the bench.

The team was chosen by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, who chose an all-out-attack 3-3-4 formation.

Edouard Mendy, a Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper, had a fantastic year in 2021, winning the Champions League in May.

On one side, Mendy’s compatriot Kalidou Koulibaly was joined by PSG and Morocco wing-back Achraf Hakimi and Tunisian left-back Ali Maaloul.

Idrissa Gueye fought his way into the starting XI as Senegal’s third player.

Franck Kessie of AC Milan and Amadou Haidara of Ivory Coast joined the PSG midfielder in the middle of the park.

Haidara, a Mali international, currently plays for RB Leipzig, but has been linked with Manchester United since interim manager Ralf Rangnick was appointed.

It was then all about the forwards.

Mane, who plays wide left for Liverpool, was chosen over Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, who plays right wing for Algeria.

Salah was left in the middle, with Ajax’s Sebastien Haller and Ivory Coast’s Egpytian Salah.

Andre Onana (Ajax, Cameroon) and Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Algeria) were among the substitutes.

Eric Bailly (Manchester United and Ivory Coast), Joel Matip (Liverpool and Cameroon), Naby Keita (Liverpool and Guinea), Thomas Partey (Arsenal and Ghana), and Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea and Morocco) are the others.

There was no room for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wilfred Ndidi, or Wilf Zaha as a result.

Pitso Mosimane, a South African, is in charge of the all-star team.

The 57-year-old had a fantastic year in Egypt as coach of Al Ahly, winning the CAF Champions League and two CAF Super Cups, as well as being named CAF Coach of the Year.

The majority of them will now be hoping to show why they deserved to be in the team by performing admirably for their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Senegalese contingent got off to a strong start, winning 1-0 thanks to Mane’s 97th-minute penalty, while Partey gifted Morocco the game’s only goal.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City scored on the half-hour mark to give Nigeria a 1-0 win over Egypt’s Mohamed Salah in Group D.