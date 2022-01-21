The Alchemist, a mystical cocktail bar, will open in Glasgow later this year.

The Alchemist, a mysterious cocktail bar, will open in Glasgow later this year.

The Alchemist, which promises mystical cocktails and immersive experiences, is set to open in the city center, promising an exciting new addition to the bar scene.

This autumn, in one of Glasgow’s most prominent locations, a new mystical-chemistry-themed bar will open.

Following a £1.6 million investment, The Alchemist, which describes itself as a “true master in dark arts and molecular mixology with theatre and immersive experiences at its core,” will open in George Square in October.

The massive opening, which will feature 220 indoor seats and another 40 outdoor seats, will result in the creation of 80 new jobs.

The Alchemist first opened its doors in Edinburgh last year, and it will now bring its’mystical theatre served’ offering to the city’s heart.

Cities such as London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Cheltenham, Oxford, Nottingham, and Cardiff all have creative cocktail bars and restaurants.

With the addition of ‘four key experiential spaces that will create a new cosmic, hyperlocal Alchemist,’ the Glasgow venue will be distinct from the Edinburgh offering, according to the company.

‘When we opened our Edinburgh venue, we knew we’d feel right at home in Scotland,’ Jenny McPhee, Brand Director, said.

It was unavoidable that we look for a second location north of the border.”

“Glasgow is a cultural and creative powerhouse, and we’re thrilled to bring our immersive drinking and dining experience to the city’s heart.”