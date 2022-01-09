The All-American DB has revealed his transfer destination.

All-American DB Reveals Transfer Location

Brandon Joseph, a former Northwestern safety, entered the transfer portal in late December.

He announced where he’ll resume his college career on Saturday morning.

Joseph, a former All-American and Big Ten Freshman of the Year, has committed to Notre Dame.

Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame because of the program’s athletic and academic history.

He believes he’ll be able to compete for a national title with the Fighting Irish in the end.

“It’s a legacy commitment for me to come to Notre Dame,” Joseph wrote.

“In both football and education, this program’s history and the players who have worn this uniform are held to the highest standards.”

I am honored to be a part of Notre Dame’s next chapter in football.

Notre Dame provides an opportunity for me and my family to continue my education at one of the best universities in the world while also competing for a national championship.”

Joseph’s announcement is as follows:

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination