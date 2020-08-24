The amazing rise of Harry Maguire, from being England’s World Cup hero to Man Utd captain and dating a beautiful Wag

HARRY MAGUIRE has come a long way since dreaming of football stardom in Yorkshire.

The Sheffield-born star has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the game – which culminated in his record-breaking move to Manchester United last summer, and becoming Red Devils captain.

Maguire, 27, is still the world’s most expensive defender following an £80million move from Leicester City, after his World Cup heroics with England.

But he’s got himself in bother in Mykonos on holiday with his beautiful Wag, Fern Hawkins.

The 6ft 4in centre half was arrested after am alleged bust-up with cops on the Greek Island.

Maguire fulfilled a childhood dream by playing for Sheffield United between 2011-14, where he came through their youth system.

In his first full season, he helped the Blades into the playoffs as they attempted to gain promotion from League One.

He was named both their Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year during a remarkable nine month spell.

It was inevitable a move to a bigger club was on the cards, and in 2014 Steve Bruce made Maguire a Premier League player snapping him up for Hull City £2.5million.

Despite the East Yorkshire club’s relegation, Leicester City were convinced that Maguire had quality to succeed at the top-level and splashed £17million on him.

His commitment to the Foxes’ cause – he played every game of the 2017-18 campaign – earned him the Players’ Player of the Season, as well as Fans’ Player of the Year in his first season.

And he became an England international, making his debut for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions in a 1-0 win away at Lithuania in the last group game of the 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

When Maguire was named in Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Russia, it’s fair to say he wasn’t a household name on the global stage.

But when the tournament was over, he was the best centre half on show.

He became England’s hero – first assisting Harry Kane’s winner against Tunisia in the opening game.

Then, ‘Slabhead’, as he affectionately became nicknamed because of his large forehead, got his bonce on an Ashley Young cross to set England on their way to a 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-final.

His play was lauded. Not only was he a man who could defend bravely and put his body on the line.

Maguire was also an assured reader of the game and comfortable bringing the ball out of defence and kick-starting England’s attacks from the back.

After England’s semi-final exit, Maguire returned back home a hero.

It was a matter of time before the big clubs came calling.

Every player has their price.

But Maguire could never have imagined how desperately Manchester United wanted him to be the linchpin of their side.

In what was one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer of 2019, he finally became a United player with record-breaking transfer fee for a defender.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parted with an astonishing £80million to make Maguire their man – eclipsing the £75million rivals Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk.

“When Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” Maguire revealed.

Five months into his six-year deal Solskjaer officially made him his captain – replacing the departing Ashley Young, who he had deputised for.

“He’s come in and been a leader in the group,” the Norwegian boss said.

“I’ve been, not surprised, but I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills, so Harry will keep on wearing the armband.”

While the world was in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Maguire knew he had to step up to the plate.

He led as a captain.

Maguire asked his fellow professionals to dig deep into their pockets and donate 30 per cent of their hefty wages to charity.

The Players Together fund was created, generating an incredible £4million to the NHS.

The donations were handed over to NHS staff, volunteers and coronavirus patients to tackle the UK’s worst national health crisis in a generation.

That act of kindness led to players around the world taking note and doing their bit.

He had done as a leader should.

Gorgeous Fern Hawkins has been by Maguire’s side during his epic rise.

Like Harry she’s from Sheffield, and they met in 2011 – before he became a global superstar.

In 2018, romantic Maguire whisked Fern to Paris where he got down on one knee and proposed.

Later that year she was seen at the World Cup flashing a sparkling diamond ring, while supporting her beau in an England shirt cheering the Three Lions on from the stands.

The pair, who have two daughters – Lillie and Piper – were seen enjoying their holiday in Mykonos before his arrest.