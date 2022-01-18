The arrest of a Browns player has revealed some disturbing details.

The arrest of a Browns player has revealed some troubling details.

McDowell was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and a “violent attack” on a deputy on Monday.

TMZ Sports released video of the arrest on Tuesday.

McDowell is seen handcuffed and completely naked on the street, surrounded by several officers, in the video.

As he writhed around on the pavement, the cops were forced to subdue him on multiple occasions.

Later, he was strapped to a stretcher and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Here’s a link to the gruesome video.

The incident began when police in Deerfield Beach, Florida, received a report of a man walking around naked near a school.

McDowell is accused of entering a student learning center naked.

According to police reports obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the deputy who arrived on the scene claims McDowell charged at him “at full speed with closed fist” before the “violent attack.”

Following the attack, the deputy claims to have used his taser and handcuffed the 6-foot-6, 295-pound man.

McDowell has a history of running afoul of the law.

He was arrested for a DUI in Michigan and disorderly conduct in Atlanta in 2017.

In 2019, he was also arrested for driving under the influence.

McDowell’s lawyer claims that his client “might have been slipped something” to explain his strange behavior.

In 14 starts for Cleveland in 2021, McDowell racked up 3.0 sacks, 33 tackles, and seven tackles for loss.

The Browns have issued a statement in response to the situation.

