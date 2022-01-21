The arrest of a Kansas City Chiefs player has resulted in the release of new information.

Starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested for misdemeanor property damage this morning, which was unwelcome news for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gay was visiting his son’s house when the incident occurred, according to a representative for Gay, as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Gay and the mother got into an argument, and he broke her vacuum cleaner.

Outside of the broken vacuum, according to the representative, no one was harmed or otherwise touched.

“Apart from the broken appliance, no one was affected.”

Gay has since been charged with destroying property valued at less than $1,000.

It’s a misdemeanor, but in some states, it carries the possibility of only a few months in jail.

