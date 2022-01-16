The arrest of former Alabama quarterback Nick Saban has yielded new information.

Jay Barker, the ex-Alabama national championship quarterback, was arrested earlier this weekend for allegedly attempting to run over his wife with a car.

The former Alabama quarterback was a member of the team that won the national championship in 1992 and was named SEC Player of the Year in 1994.

Barker went on to work for a sports radio station after that.

