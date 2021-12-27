The Arsenal flop looks a million miles away from his debut 20 years ago… but he still won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

The Arsenal flop looks a million miles away from his debut 20 years ago… but he still managed to win the Premier League and the FA Cup.

In his early years as Arsenal manager, ARSENE WENGER brought some incredible players to the club.

The list goes on and on: Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Robert Pires…

Even during his title-winning days, however, not all of his signings were a success.

In September 2000, Latvian striker Igors Stepanovs joined Highbury from Skonto Riga.

The hulking defender was not exactly well-known when he arrived.

He wouldn’t leave as one, either.

At 6ft 4in tall, Stepanovs was a formidable opponent.

He was not, however, a pillar of authority.

In his first season, the Latvian only made 13 appearances, and that was it.

In the 2001-02 season, he was only called upon six times in the Premier League, and in 2002-03, he was only called upon twice.

For the 2003-04 season, he was loaned to Belgian side Beveren, missing out on the ‘Invincibles’ campaign.

Stepanovs joined Grasshoppers in Switzerland permanently in 2004, but not before winning two FA Cups and a Premier League title during his 31 appearances for Arsenal.

He had a nomadic career, playing for FK Jurmala, Esbjerg, FC Shinnik Yaroslavl, and RFSOlimps.

After that, he returned to Jurmala in 2012 to finish his career before retiring.

After a national team career that lasted from 1995 to 2011, Stepanovs retired from international duty with 100 caps.

Between 2012 and 2018, he worked as a coach for the Latvian Under-17 team.

After that, he had a brief stint as manager of Latvian second-tier club Auda Kekava before moving on to a far more exciting opportunity.

He left Latvia in February 2020 to take charge of the Maldives’ Under-19 team, swapping his snow boots for sunglasses.

Ray Parlour recounted winding up Martin Keown by pretending Stepanovs was better than him in his autobiography, It’s Only Ray Parlour’s Autobiography.

“Martin Keown was always concerned that someone would come in and take his job,” he wrote.

Martin would declare a centre-back useless if we had one on trial.

We all knew Igors didn’t measure up to Tony Adams, Martin, or Bouldy’s standards.

“Igors Stepanovs, a big Latvian, showed up.”

He was a unit, but he didn’t live up to expectations.

“While he was playing in this trial game, a few of us were on the bench watching him.

Stepanovs is out there, and the boys started applauding every pass he made because we knew Martin would be irritated.

“Dennis Bergkamp sat behind Arsene and kept complimenting this defender.

‘Amazing tackle!’ ‘Great header!’

“Igors kicked the ball…

