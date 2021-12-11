The Ashes: England’s first Test flop confirms all our worst fears as Joe Root faces another mauling by Australia.

The Ashes: England’s first Test flop confirms all our worst fears as Joe Root faces another Australia mauling.

After an England defeat that confirmed all of our worst fears, JOE ROOT is facing the prospect of yet another Ashes thrashing.

Before a ball was bowled, errors were made, and England was outclassed by an Australian team that was now buoyed by rising self-confidence.

If England fails to avoid defeat in the Second Test, which begins on Thursday, this could turn into a tormenting tour.

Captain Root has lost nine of his previous ten Tests in Australia — making it ten out of eleven now — so he is no stranger to adversity in Australia.

“Making sure there is no repeat is enough of a motivation for us,” he said when asked if this trip will now take a familiar bleak path.

“As you’ve seen over the last few years, this team has generally rebounded from tough losses with some impressive performances.

On this tour, we’ll have to do the same.”

Instead of spinner Jack Leach, Stuart Broad should have started, and Root should have bowled first under cloudy skies with the pitch at its juiciest when he won the toss.

According to England, they have been preparing for this series for two years.

Surely, after two years of preparation, Chris Woakes, who had only played one Test in the previous 16 months, and tyro Ollie Robinson would be sharing the new ball.

Root defended his decisions, which was understandable, but they were exacerbated when England batted poorly on day one, falling to 29-4 on their way to 147 all out.

There was a time when England took four wickets for 29 runs, but Travis Head’s brilliant counter-attacking century put an end to that.

After England had fallen 278 runs behind in the first innings, Root and Dawid Malan put on 162 for the third wicket.

However, they were unable to maintain their resistance, and England’s final eight second-inning wickets fell for 74 runs.

England has a history of dropping catches and missing run outs.

They also gave up far too many wickets due to soft dismissals.

Broad and Jimmy Anderson will almost certainly play in Adelaide’s pink-ball Test, but the damage has already been done.

“If we go about things exactly the same way we went about things on the last two tours, we’re going to get the same results,” Root said before the series.

We must maintain parity and gain ground before backing ourselves to seize opportunities.

We’ve had some hard lessons to learn.

“We have to be bold, and we have to look for ways to do things differently than we have in previous tours.”

Looking back on the coin toss, I believe it was the correct decision.

We simply did not…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.