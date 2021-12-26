The Ashes have been hit by the Covid outbreak, with day two of the Third Test being postponed after a family member in England’s camp tests positive.

The Ashes have been hit by the Covid outbreak, with day two of the Third Test being postponed because a family member in England’s camp has tested positive.

The Ashes have been hit by a double Covid outbreak, which has forced the start of day two of the Third Test to be rescheduled.

A family member of an England player tested positive, and staff from Australia’s Channel 7 TV network covering the match also tested positive.

Joe Root and his teammates stayed at the team hotel until more tests could be done.

England, on the other hand, was given permission to arrive at the stadium 45 minutes ahead of schedule.

“The England team and management are waiting for the results of further Covid tests at the team hotel following a positive test in the team’s family group,” an England statement said.

“However, we have now been given permission to depart for the ground.”

England had a dreadful first day.

They were bowled out for just 185 runs, and Australia responded with a score of 61-1.

The series has been on a knife’s edge since Australian captain Pat Cummins was ruled a close contact after sitting near someone who tested positive in a restaurant.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

During the Second Test, there were also positive Covid tests in the broadcasting area.

Some members of the BBC radio team remain in quarantine in Adelaide, including former England fast bowler Steven Finn.

This is the first time a member of the England team has tested positive.

Lord Botham’s employer, Channel 7, is reorganizing their commentator and presenter lineup.

As an emergency pundit, they’ve recruited ex-England captain Mike Atherton.

“After a member of staff working on the Ashes broadcast at the MCG tested positive to Covid-19 on Sunday night, the Seven Network confirms it is responding,” said Lewis Martin, their head of sport.

“At the time of testing, the employee was asymptomatic, and she has been in self-isolation since the positive result was returned.”

“Seven is implementing Covid measures to ensure the health and safety of all employees as well as the general public, and is following all applicable guidelines and regulations.”

We’re collaborating closely with Cricket Australia and the MCG operational team.

“We have Covid response scenarios in place to ensure that there is minimal impact on Seven’s broadcast.”

“A number of changes have been made to today’s production schedule, which will be led by Alistair Nicholson, Andy Maher, and Jason Richardson, with expert contributions from Lisa Sthalekar, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Michael Atherton, and Dirk Nannes.”

“The health, safety, and welfare of all employees and the commuting public is Seven’s top priority.”