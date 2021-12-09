The Associated Press has named the college football player of the year.

College Football Player Of The Year Is Announced By The Associated Press

This season’s College Football Player of the Year was just announced by the Associated Press, possibly giving an early indication of the Heisman Trophy winner.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama’s Will Anderson, and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett were all contenders for the award this season.

AP voters didn’t have to make a difficult decision in the end.

Young won the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year award this season.

The Alabama star received 42 of the 53 first-place votes available.

“Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been named The Associated Press college football player of the year, making him the Crimson Tide’s second straight winner,” according to the AP.

“Young easily defeated Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points) for the AP Player of the Year honor presented by Regions Bank, receiving 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points.”

