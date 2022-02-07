The Atlanta Falcons have made a major front-office change.

The Atlanta Falcons have made major changes to their front office.

A front-office employee for the Atlanta Falcons needs to be replaced.

Steve Sabo, the Falcons’ director of pro personnel, announced his departure from the organization on Monday.

When the Falcons hired their new general manager, Terry Fontenot, a year ago, Sabo stayed with the team.

He’s now leaving the company.

“I am looking forward to the future after 12 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as Terry Fontenot and I have mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity,” Sabo said via Pro Football Talk.

“I’ve been fortunate to serve in a variety of roles for the organization on both the college and pro sides, from area scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel and pro director, and I’m grateful for that.

