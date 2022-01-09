As tennis officials break their silence on the issue, the Australian government has denied a request to postpone Novak Djokovic’s deportation hearing.

Djokovic is currently being held in an immigration detention center following the cancellation of his visa, which he has appealed.

The Australian government had hoped to postpone the hearing until Wednesday, but a judge overseeing the case has refused to do so ‘without prejudice,’ ruling that the hearing will proceed as scheduled on Monday.

The world No. 1 arrived in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

This week, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was denied entry to Australia.

The Serbian was denied entry after an unusual mix-up with his visa, with border officials claiming he ‘failed to provide appropriate evidence.’

Djokovic’s medical exemption to compete in this year’s tournament despite being unvaccinated sparked the now-global feud.

Two independent medical panels had been arranged by Tennis Australia to exempt Djokovic from the tournament.

The legal team for the 34-year-old has submitted a 35-page document outlining their client’s medical exemption eligibility.

According to Djokovic’s lawyers, a positive Covid PCR test on December 16 was sufficient to grant him an exemption and allow him to enter Australia.

Tennis Australia finally spoke up about the international incident on Sunday morning, insisting that the safety of Australians is their top priority.

“We have said from the beginning of this journey that the safety of Australians from anyone coming in from overseas is of absolute priority,” CEO Craig Tiley told 9News Melbourne.

“That’s why we started a vaccination program for everyone coming in, and only half of the players received vaccinations during the US Open.”

“Today, we have a vaccination rate of over 97 percent [at the Australian Open], thanks in part to our efforts to get everyone vaccinated.”

“However, as the implementation of medical exemptions progressed, there was a lot of contradictory and conflicting information.”

“We sought clarity from the beginning to ensure that we did the right thing and that we were able to bring players into the country while ensuring everyone’s safety.”

“All of the information and knowledge we had at the time was provided to the players,” he continued.

“Recall that we stated at the outset that meeting the requirements of certain vaccines that were valid in Australia, as well as getting vaccinated with those vaccines, was a condition for you to be assured of coming to Australia.”

