The Australian Open crowds’ love for Novak Djokovic will be tested by his Covid vaccine medical exemption.

The world No. 1 is a nine-time winner who is well-liked by Australian tennis fans, but his medical exemption is contentious, and locals may find it difficult to accept after two years of strict measures.

Novak Djokovic thrives on success.

It’s a good thing he’s won 20 grand slams, 86 titles, nearly 1,000 matches, and (dollar)154 million in prize money in his career.

But he wants to win the hearts and minds of the world more than anything else – or at least as much as anything else.

For a long time, his incredible accomplishments were compared to those of the two men who came before him: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Then there was Djokovic, and then there were those two.

Nobody remembers the third man on the moon (Charles “Pete” Conrad, by the way), and Djokovic’s detractors would say, “Been there, done that.”

Then he started breaking records, not just equaling them, and with Federer and Nadal’s bodies failing while his seems to be getting stronger, there won’t be many left when he’s finished.

Nonetheless, Djokovic has always struggled with the most intangible element – the love of the people.

They have always cheered louder for Federer at Wimbledon.

Roland Garros has embraced Nadal.

The notoriously difficult-to-please Flushing Meadows crowd in New York did not warm up to him for a long time.

It was painful for Djokovic, but it also fueled him.

Almost every great athlete has a chip on their shoulder, and it rarely gets in the way of their performance.

Djokovic, on the other hand, had gradually worn down “the haters,” with a string of victories in London and Paris.

He sobbed in his chair after losing in the US Open final in New York, as the crowd chanted his name in unison.

He believed he was the one who had completed the task.

He didn’t win the Grand Slam, but he did win one thing: his heart.

Australia had never been an issue in the past.

He has carved out a home away from home in Melbourne, where he is a nine-time champion in a country with more than 100,000 Serbs.

He hasn’t lost there since 2018, and he’s never lost in the championship.

At the very least, that supremacy.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Novak Djokovic’s Covid vaccine medical exemption will test how much the Australian Open crowds really love him