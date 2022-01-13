The Australian Open has been postponed until further notice due to Novak Djokovic’s anti-vax visa drama, while the government considers its options.

The Australian Open has been postponed until further notice due to Novak Djokovic’s anti-vax visa drama, while the government deliberates.

According to event organizers, the Australian Open has been postponed until further notice due to the possibility of Novak Djokovic’s visa being revoked.

It is unclear whether top seed Djokovic’s visa will be revoked by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, jeopardizing his chances of winning a record 21st major tennis title at the Open.

The official draw was scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. [0400 GMT], but a tournament official told reporters outside that it would not take place.

After announcing last week that he would be traveling to Melbourne with a medical exemption, Djokovic’s skepticism about the Covid-19 vaccine sparked outrage across Australia.

Djokovic’s exemption was found to be invalid upon his arrival by Australian Border Force officials.

For several days, the athlete was held in an immigration detention hotel alongside asylum seekers.

More to come…

