The Australian Open match between Emma Raducanu and Danka Kovinic has been paused due to a medical timeout because the Brit has blisters.

Due to blisters, EMMA RADUCANU had to take a medical timeout during her Australian Open match against Danka Kovinic.

When the injury to her right hand occurred, the rising British star was leading her Montenegrin opponent 3-2.

MTO is summoned to treat a blister. DK responds, and we’re back on serve.

3-3 (hashtag)AO2022 • (hashtag)AusOpenpic.twitter.comGOIEtCwcML • (hashtag)AusOpenpic.twitter.comGOIEtCwcML

Raducanu received treatment on the sidelines and appeared to be in pain when he returned to the game.

She had a 3-0 lead after a quick start, but she lost her lead and trailed by two sets.

Raducanu’s fans sympathized with her after she suffered an agonizing injury and lost her lead.

“Blisters on one’s hand seem like a logical consequence of not being able to play for 10-14 days,” one said, “but Raducanu’s situation appears to be very difficult and painful.”

“Plus, after a shaky start, Kovinic has found his stride and is playing some beautiful tennis.”

“I really feel for Emma Raducanu,” said another.

She got off to a great start, but a blister on her hand slowed her down significantly.

“It’s probably because she hasn’t played much tennis in the last few months.”

THERE WILL BE MORE TO COME.