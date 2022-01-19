The Australian Open’s Emma Raducanu has progressed to the second round.

The Australian Open has advanced to the second round for Emma Raducanu.

Aryna Sabalenka and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also making progress.

ANKARA (Turkey)

With a victory over Sloane Stephens on Tuesday, Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open women’s singles champion, advanced to the second round of the 2022 Australian Open.

Raducanu, 19, of the United Kingdom, won her first-round match at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, defeating her American opponent 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

Raducanu, who is ranked 17th in the world, is competing in his first tournament.

Stephens, who is ranked 68th, reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2013, her best performance in Melbourne.

The 28-year-old American’s only Grand Slam victory came at the 2017 US Open.

Sabalenka retaliates against Sanders.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the second seed, came back from a set down to defeat Australia’s Storm Sanders.

At Rod Laver Arena, Sanders took the first set 7-5.

Sabalenka, on the other hand, recovered to win the next two games 6-3 and 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

Tsitsipas glides past Ymer with ease.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world’s number one tennis player, was born in Greece.

4 advanced to the second round of the men’s tournament by defeating Mikael Ymer of Sweden in straight sets.

At Rod Laver Arena, Tsitsipas of Greece triumphed 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

In both the 2019 and 2021 tournaments, Tsitsipas, 23, reached the semifinals.

In 2021, he reached the final of the French Open (Roland Garros), his best finish in the four majors.

In November, Tsitsipas had elbow surgery.