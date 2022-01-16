The Australians were humiliated in the Djokovic saga: Serbian President

Serbian Premier Aleksandar Vucic says Serbian tennis star Aleksandar Vucic can return with his head held high and denounces’scandalous’ deportation.

BELGRADE, SERBIA (Reuters) –

Serbia’s president reacted angrily to Australia’s decision to deport tennis legend Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

According to Aleksandar Vucic, Australian authorities harassed “the world’s best tennis player for 11 days before giving him the decision they made on the first day.”

“They think they humiliated Djokovic by harassing him, but they actually humiliated themselves,” he claimed.

If Australian authorities had clarified that unvaccinated people cannot enter the country, Vucic believes Djokovic would have reconsidered his decision to compete in the Australian Open or taken the vaccine.

His remarks came just hours after a three-judge federal court panel unanimously dismissed Djokovic’s appeal against his visa being revoked.

Australian authorities had granted Djokovic, the world’s top men’s tennis player, a medical exemption to travel to Australia to defend his Australian Open title and attempt a record 21st Grand Slam victory.

When he arrived in Melbourne in January, however, he was detained by immigration officials.

He appealed the decision, and on January 1, a judge ordered his release.

After Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to cancel the Serbian athlete’s visa on Saturday, he was detained again.

Prior to the country’s upcoming federal election, Vucic accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of “playing politics.”

He also chastised Australian prosecutors for “lying” during Djokovic’s court appearances, particularly in regards to Serbia’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

“You have seen how much the prosecutor lies in the most meaningless court process.”

They lied outright.

They claim that only about half of Serbia’s citizens are vaccinated, despite the fact that the official figure is 58 percent, which is higher than many European Union countries,” he explained.

“With his head held high,” Vucic added, Djokovic “can return to his country.”

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic echoed the president’s sentiments, calling Australia’s decision to deport Djokovic “scandalous.”

“It’s unbelievable that we’ve had two completely contradictory court decisions in the space of a few days,” Brnabic said, adding that Djokovic “had suffered both physical and psychological harm” during the saga.

“I am dissatisfied…

It, I believe, demonstrated how the rule of law operates, or rather, does not operate, in other countries.

In any case, I’m looking forward to seeing Novak Djokovic in our own backyard, Serbia.”