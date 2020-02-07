The baby girl who changed Scotland prop Zander Fagerson’s outlook on life ahead of Calcutta Cup 

Zander Fagerson is the first to confess that he used to let the pressures of top-level rugby get to him, both on and off the pitch.

The Scotland international freely admits that would regularly beat himself up over his performances and bring a negative attitude home with him.

Realising that he needed to keep the trials and tribulations of the modern game in perspective, he has now finally found some peace and tranquillity in the shape of baby daughter Iona, who has transformed him from snarling prop to doting dad since her birth last May.

Naturally he will return to his old fearsome self for the Calcutta Cup clash at BT Murrayfield but, win lose or draw, the 24-year-old Glasgow Warriors star says he will be able to leave it all behind him when he gets home and sees his little girl’s beaming face.

‘I used to get so caught up with it, getting nervous and worried before games that I would never smile on the park,’ Fagerson told Sportsmail.

‘I used to beat myself up after matches where we had lost and I hadn’t played well. I would be down in the dumps till the next game. I was pretty negative, pretty low at times, as my wife Yasmine will tell you.

‘Rugby is my job and I take it seriously, but the one job I don’t want to muck up in my life is being a good dad. Iona’s birth has given me a whole different motivation and perspective on rugby. She is awesome and changed everything.

‘I always had my dogs Bruno and Brutus to give me a bit of love when I was living on my own and came back from games. They are still around, but going home and seeing Yasmine and Iona gives me a real lift. It will be the same for me after the England game, regardless of the result.’

Don’t think for a moment that Fagerson has gone soft. As demonstrated by the way he got in Ireland’s faces in Dublin last weekend, he remains a fiercely-competitive character on the field of play.

‘I have always been pretty driven,’ he said. ‘I am one of five children and we are a very competitive family so I have always had that edge. That will never leave me, but Iona has changed my priorities big time.’

Fagerson starts at tight head, with Fraser Brown at hooker and Rory Sutherland at loosehead against an England front row made up of Mako Vunipola, Jamie Georgie and Kyle Sinckler.

Even in defeat, the Scotland scrum was excellent at the Aviva Stadium, with Fagerson holding it together well. He also made some hard yards with ball in hand and will be expected to do the same against the Auld Enemy. That ability to run with the ball can perhaps be explained by the fact that he started out as a back row forward, before being advised to change positions at the age of 15.

‘I was a No 8 before I moved to prop as a teenager,’ recalled Fagerson. ‘I was told I wasn’t tall enough, not fast enough and probably not good enough to play there. I was in denial quite a lot and quite bullish at the start and thought: “They don’t know what they’re talking about, I’m not moving positions”.

‘I loved ball carrying, loved my defence, and I thought I could stick at No8 and see what happened. Then I looked around at Cian Healy with Ireland and Gethin Jenkins at Wales. They were playing prop but still doing everything I wanted to do, plus scrummaging.

‘Don’t get me wrong, there were some dark days. I was doing one-on-ones at school with one of my team-mates, Cammy Fenton, who was absolutely murdering me when I was learning about the front row. Then I played for Glasgow Hawks seconds against much older props, especially in one game against Stewart’s Melville that I really remember well. That was a real learning experience.’

Fagerson made his Scotland debut off the bench in the 2016 Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield, which was also Eddie Jones’ first game in charge of England. At 20 years and 298 days, he became the second youngest prop to play for the Scots since the Second World War. Only Bill Black was younger when he played against France in 1948 aged 19 years and 339 days.

To put that in context, one of Fagerson’s heroes, Euan Murray, was 24 when he first played for Scotland, while 1984 Grand Slam prop Iain ‘The Bear’ Milne – arguably Scotland’s greatest ever tighthead – was 22 when he played his first international match.

Now with 22 caps to his name, the biggest thing Fagerson has learned in his Scotland career is the need for controlled aggression, especially when facing our nearest neighbours.

‘If you get too much involved in a game like the one against England, emotions can boil over and you can sometime forget the game plan. So you have to stay focused,’ he said.

‘I have to treat this as just another game of rugby and I have to prepare for it like any other match. Yes, there will be heightened emotion playing at home but I can’t get too carried away because that is just asking for trouble.

‘Making my debut off the bench against England was a huge honour but now to be starting against them is something I dreamed about as a boy. To get to run out of the tunnel as part of the starting team is something really special.

‘I started when we lost 61-21 at Twickenham (in 2017) when everything that could have gone wrong for us did with so many injuries and an early yellow card.

‘I missed the 2018 Calcutta Cup through injury and was the 24th man in the amazing draw down there last year so I can’t wait to get out at BT Murrayfield on Saturday to play my part.’

Specsavers, official opticians and audiologists’ for the Scottish Rugby Union have been testing the players eyesight with OCT technology, their most advanced eye exam to date. Find out more here: www.specsavers.co.uk