The backlash against Man United’s ‘whining fans’…

Thank you for all your mails – on Man United and more. Send your views to [email protected] The Mailbox is by you, for you…

Man United fans cannot get rid of the Glazers

Alright, Tim Sutton, I’ll bite. What, exactly, do you expect United fans to do? It’s not like it’s a dodgy manager or players or directors of football that are the problems; it’s the people who own the club. You know what difference protesting would actually make? None. You know how you can tell? It’s been and is still being done. The green and gold/love United hate Glazers campaign has been going on for years now and, although they are less vocal at games than they used to be, they are still there, and one only has to spend 30 minutes on Twitter to see it.

The problem is that, as you have alluded to, the owners just do not care about the fans – they don’t even really care about the club. They only care about money, more specifically the money they get to pull out of the club. But you just cannot get rid of owners like them. It’s not even like they have been doing anything illegal, like the Oystons at Blackpool were; they own virtually all of the shares that count for anything, so any dodgy deals they want to do, relating to siphoning money out of the club, are technically above board. Until/unless they were do something actually illegal for which they could be prosecuted, or they suddenly decided to sell of their own volition, they are not going anywhere.

And what good can the individual fan do anyway? How is a parent supposed to explain to their child that, no, they can’t have a United shirt or a cuddly Fred the Red, or an official United tractor, because the owners are scumbags? How does it help to do anything by essentially punishing them? Although there is a reasonable shout that making kids wear United shirts is already punishment at the moment.

For further evidence of the futility of it all, look at global warming. No, hear me out. When the pandemic lockdown first hit, we started seeing little ecological improvements here and there; the Venice canals cleared up, wildlife returned to areas they had previously vacated, car emissions were down etc. Millions, maybe billions of people were longer doing the things they have been told to stop, and what difference did it make?

“The level of nitrogen dioxide, a greenhouse gas harmful to human health and the environment, dropped 7.2% between April and May 2020, compared to the same period in 2019….However, the global trend of increasing levels of carbon dioxide, another greenhouse gas, has continued during the pandemic.” Report here.

Now, here’s the (tortured) analogy: while individuals all taking the same action can make some difference, we are powerless to affect real change when compared to big business. The people who hold the power (billionaires, basically) are the only ones who can make a difference because industry is the cause of the real problem. In this case, only if every single United fan in the world universally agreed to not pay in a single penny to United’s coffers through any means would it make a difference. And even then, it would take a long, long time to actually hit them financially because most of their revenue comes from other means.

Sure, sponsors would eventually start to pull out, but that would still require a sustained period of little to no income from United-based revenue for it to happen. So, given the fact that it would never, ever happen – people still want shirts and other crap, go to the games, follow their social media accounts – there is very little risk of any of those repercussions ever hitting them. No, the Glazers are here until owning United no longer makes them obscene money for no effort (on their part, at least). Or until some Saudi royal comes in with an obscene offer of their own, and frankly that wouldn’t be much better.

All we fans can do is just hope that the football side can give us something to cheer for, even if the owners are making the likelihood of that ever slimmer. My only hope for the transfer window is that the Glazers are waiting to get their dividends in this quarterly accounts period (which I understand is in September) before they sanction any spending, lest they lose out personally. Also, hopefully Chelsea spending £90m on Havertz will convince them that £108m for Sancho isn’t as unreasonable as it sounds (it is, they both would be ridiculous deals). Bloody football.

Ted, Manchester

…Personally taking money out of a club they legally own is hardly what I call “siphoning off”, especially when said club has been run as a for profit business for years. Well, Glazers getting those profits is part of that even if we don’t like it.

Man United benefited greatly in the past during the super growth phase of the EPL from selling their shares decades ago, and while the Glazers have costed Man United plenty of money, they are the long-term price you give up for raising those capital all those years ago to get at those high growth stages at the right time.

Also, if it truly costs £108 million for Sancho, then I’m glad Joel Glazer vetoed it (even as a Man United fan myself). People complain about high prices of transfers but if you want prices to go down, more and more clubs will just need to say “no” to those prices to begin with. Man United finances aren’t in the best place right now, I recall reading that they lost £30 million in the most recent quarter, which is what you’re allowed to lose max in a year under EPL FFP rules to my knowledge. There’s still an unknown about when fans can come back and in what numbers, what merchandise and sponsors are willing to pay, paybacks, etc.

Besides, some are making it out like Man United haven’t spent money on transfers and wages in last few years. Yes the club signing choices have been debatable but one can hardly call them misers in money available and getting signings right is hard for any club at any level. We already know from research studies that there isn’t much correlation between transfer spending and league position anyways.

I’m not trying to say the Glazers are this good set of owners or anything that Man United fans should be grateful for, they aren’t. I personally loath Leveraged Buyouts with a passion (for businesses in general, not just football industry) and that choked United for a few years with huge interest payment and brought nothing to the club after it happened. But Man United aren’t a sugar daddy club like Man City or PSG they actually have a business to run profitably to return to investors, while also giving enough success on the field to keep that up. This is also not to excuse their appointments either, such as Ed Woodward as the guy handling all the football transfers or however their scouting is run right now, but it is what it is.

Currently are tough economic times and I think some fans underestimate how important it is to keep the finances on balance amid the uncertainty, even for Man United. That doesn’t mean no signings period (which will be a failure even under current climate for them), but maybe the most expensive English record signing is a luxury they can’t afford right now? It’s not like it’s the only position they need either.

Yaru (went from “Seems Expensive” to “I’m so Excited” and now at “Never Wanted Him Anyways”), Malaysia

…I am loath to come across as a Glazer apologist, but I think some of the mails coming in from whining fans who think they are entitled to shiny new signings every year is pathetic. First of all, we are not backed by a state/billionaire benefactor, and therefore have to to balance our books. There should be a serious inquest into how Manchester United spent over a billion with only a Europa League and FA Cup to show for it (which also doesn’t align with the Glazer conspiracy theories btw).

We are in an economic environment where advertising spending has fallen through the floor, look at the big tech and media companies.Are the noodles sponsors going to keep on coming? Do we have any idea on how long this will take to recover? Do we know when fans will be allowed back into stadiums across Europe? Even with half capacity? Those are your two biggest revenue streams. Never mind the fact that fans may not be as willing to pay so much for a product without fans?

In this context, maybe it might actually be sensible to think twice about spending 100-120m on a single player. Will you be able to get the sponsorship, the prize money, the shirt sales that would usually justify the cost? If you want to act like a whiny spoilt brat, come out and say it, and not hide under any pretext of hating on Woodward/Glazers (once again, I think they have a lot to answer for on the actual money they have spent vs results). Will you be ok when the club has potential cash flow issues in a 18 months and may need to start laying off (non-playing) staff?

Joe, Cape Town

Wages are leaving clubs saddled

Jonny Nic was correct in his piece about the financial disparity between the super clubs and the rest, and the seemingly inevitable road to a European Super League, but there are signs of unforeseen consequences to the richest clubs in their growing inability to correct mistakes. There are increasing numbers of the richest clubs finding themselves saddled with players that they are totally unable to offload owing to the contracts awarded to them.

In days past, a failed signing could be offloaded after a couple of seasons to some poor sap lower down the economic food chain. Sure, the richer club would take a hit on the transfer fee, but they’d get some of their money back and the player’s wages off their books. Increasingly, due to the disparity in wages on offer, this is no longer happening. Mesut Ozil and Gareth Bale have become the poster boys for this phenomenon, with no buying club able to pay even a third of their current salaries, but the issue is becoming more widespread. Barcelona have Coutinho, Dembele, Suarez, Busquets, Alba, Rakitic and Vidal, all on vast contracts of £150-250kpw, and the only way to get rid is by giving them away for free and paying off a chunk of the remainder of their contract. Juventus similarly have the likes of Higuain and Ramsey on £200+kpw, and no one willing to get close to those figures. Real have James as well as Bale to shift. Man Utd have managed to get Sanchez off their books, but have had to pay for the privilege of doing so, and still have the likes of Jones and Rojo cluttering up their wage bill with £100+kpw contracts. If his form doesn’t improve pretty quickly, De Gea is going to become another financial albatross. Even Man City, who have been better run than most in recent years, have Stones and Otamendi to move on with scant demand.

When the richest clubs have wage bills that are double or more that of the rest, the only place to sell to is another super club and they’re not often in the market for failures. Quite where this will lead, I don’t know, but the Pjanic/Arthur swap, done solely for the financial magic of amortisation, shows that clubs are having to come up with solutions of how to solve this conundrum. Perhaps the future will see contracts more heavily incentivised around performances and appearances rather than base salaries, who knows? Barcelona, with the highest wage bill in the world, and very little resale value on their vast swathes of 30+yo players, may well be the test case.

Lewis, Busby Way

Money, money, money

I can’t be the only person without a clue on the current state of the elite clubs’ finances?

Chelsea have all but agreed the signings of Havertz, Chilwell & Silva, bringing their spending to £250m+ with more (at least a GK) on the way.

Understanding they’ll have to sell, this could still equate to almost three years of profits even if they achieve world record levels (Spurs current holders of that title with £113m last year) at a time when fans are nowhere close to being back in stadiums. Even with a year of no transfers, the numbers don’t add up.

Man U couldn’t justify Sancho at over £100m while City have been (relatively) stingy with their first two signings of the summer. Spurs spent £20m on their new midfielder and Arsenal will have to play it smart with loans and swap deals. Not to mention Liverpool, who appear not to have a pot to piss in despite recent success on a limited budget.

On the continent, Barca & Real are expected to have to sell before buying while Juve want rid of Ronaldo & Dybala as they look to make savings.

Inter are spending but I’d guess they’re expecting the Martinez money to cover it, while Bayern don’t appear interested in adding to Sane’s arrival.

So to summarise, it’s likely there’ll be a net zero spend in Europe this summer, with one club seemingly unaffected. What is going on?

Of course, this could all change before the window closes and I’m just being hysterical – its happened before…Roman’s billions.

Paul Record

Winners & Losers 2021

Seeing the flurry of activity across the Premier League, while my club’s trying knocking pennies off Sancho, I got to thinking the odds of success for each transfer:

Ake: Will fit seamlessly with the city defense. WINNER

Werner: Chelsea usually get their strikers really right (Costa, Drogba) or horribly wrong (Torres, Shevchenko, Falcao, Pato). I think it’s time again that Chelsea unearth a gem, and Werner seems like the real deal. WINNER

Havertz: Seems to be a done deal, a poor man’s Mhikitaryan, will be slightly below average but will be lynched by fans and media because of the price tag. LOSER

Ziyech: I expect him to be a Willian/Nani type of player. Skill with intermittent bouts of finishing. Average, will not be a revelation. N/A

F. Torres: I expect him to not play much, throw a tantrum and piss off Pep. Odds are he will be a waste of everyone’s time. LOSER

Chilwell: Will be as good as he was at Leicester, will be horrified at LB watching the CBs f**k it all up. WINNER/LOSER

Aman Sheth

Is one leg better than two?

I expected more than just the one mail on the report that came out over the weekend about UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin considering changing Champions League knockout ties from the Quarter Finals to a simple one-legged affair in the future, it made me ask myself would one leg be better than two?

Well I will list some positives and negatives on the matter, then let others decide on their feelings:

Potential Positives:

– Away Goals are no more, listed as a positive because a fair few fans hate the concept, probably did not help that back in 2003 AC Milan knocked out Inter on Away Goals when both played at the San Siro, a rare oddity indeed.

– Neutral Venues, you could potentially take the Champions League to different parts of Europe, have iconic stadiums host iconic matches, one negative that does come to mind with this, is the fact UEFA could easily choose a country and a stadium that is extremely difficult to get to, as a Chelsea fan that Europa League Final in Baku was a nightmare logistically.

– International Tournament Thrills, it did remind us all of the fun of a one-off game, just like in the Euros and World Cup

– Group Stage Winners Still Rewarded, If you win your Group, you would face a so called “easier game” in the Round of 16, before the QF stage, playing the Runners Up of another group, though quite often there are no easy games.

– Less Games in a Season, managers do go on about so many games causing congestion.

Potential Negatives:

– Short-Termism, was it fun to watch this season because it was a great solution for a problem we had not faced before and could it eventually lose its wonder and lust after a season or two if we kept said format?

– Logistical and Financial, As previously mentioned, for every game hosted in an easy to reach destination, such as major capital city, you do face the chance of UEFA choosing a stadium that would cost the fan a lot of money to not only get to, but to find accommodation for.

– No Comebacks, We would lose those much loved potential comebacks that we do love to see, such as PSG v Barcelona, Liverpool v Barcelona and Spurs v Ajax to name a few from recent years.

Now before I am torn apart in the comment section, I am not in favour or against one-leg ties, I have listened to many an opinion on podcasts, Sky Sports and other outlets, I can see both sides of the argument on this matter, but it would be fantastic to see what other mailbox contributors think, should we consider changing the Champions League Knock Out Stages? What positives and negatives did I miss out?

Mikey, CFC