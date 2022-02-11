The Bahrain Grand Prix will be held until 2036, according to Formula One.

Bahrain Grand Prix will be held until 2036, according to Formula One.

CEO Stefano Domenicali can’t wait for the season opener in 2022.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Formula One announced on Friday that the Bahrain Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2036.

“I am delighted we will be racing at the Bahrain International Circuit until 2036, where more incredible racing and excitement will be on display to thrill our fans,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said, adding that he “cannot wait” for the season opener in Sakhir, Bahrain, in 2022.

The 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir was inaugurated in 2004 in time for the 2004 Formula One season.

“We are proud to have contributed to F1’s rich history after 18 years of racing, and we now look forward to continuing to build on that heritage well into the future,” Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, chief executive of Bahrain International Circuit, said.

Michael Schumacher, a German legend, won the inaugural Bahrain Grand Prix for Ferrari.

The race, which had previously taken place 17 times, was called off in 2011 due to anti-government protests in the Gulf kingdom.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is the most successful driver in Bahrain, having won five Grands Prix there, including the 2021 race.

The 2022 Formula One season will kick off on March 20 in Sakhir, Bahrain, with the Bahrain Grand Prix.