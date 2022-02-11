‘The ball is in their court,’ Frank Warren says, urging Dillian Whyte to stop ‘bleating and moaning’ and sign a contract with Tyson Fury.

‘The ball is in their court,’ Frank Warren says, urging Dillian Whyte to sign Tyson Fury’s contract instead of ‘bleating and moaning.’

Frank Warren has told DILLIAN WHYTE to sign the contract to fight Tyson Fury and stop ‘bleating and moaning.’

The promoter paid a record £30.6 million to win the purse bid for the fight, with £24.5 million going to the Gypsy King.

He’ll pay the Body Snatcher a career-high £6 million plus an additional £4 million if he defeats WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for the title.

He is, however, still waiting for the mandatory challenger to sign the contract, and he is baffled as to why this is taking so long.

“That’s all we want to do, get on with it,” Queensberry Promotions’ CEO told The Mirror.

“He’s been bleating and moaning that he’s been waiting for 1,000 days – I think it’s more like 1,200 days.”

“Well, he’s got his chance now, and he’ll get a record purse plus the carrot of £4 million if he wins, so go for it.”

“All of Eddie Hearn’s nonsense about the deposit has been resolved, and the deposit has been paid.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Now that the WBC has approved the contract and it has been sent to them, it is up to Whyte’s people to return it.”

“Without a doubt, the ball is in their court.”

“There should be no problems,” Warren continued.

We won the purse bid, and we’re going to use the standard WBC contract, which both boxers will sign, and that should be the end of it.

“What exactly is it that you’re trying to work out?”

Warren has stated that the fight will take place on April 23 and that both Wembley and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium are viable options.

“We’ve had a few people come to us at the moment,” he added, “but we still haven’t decided what direction we’re going in.”

“We’ve received some good offers, so we’re considering them and will make our decision next week.”