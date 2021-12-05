The Basketball Community Reacts to Bryce James’ Video

The NBA Community Reacts To Bryce James’ Video

LeBron James’s son Bronny isn’t the only one whose basketball future is worth hyping.

While Bronny James has gotten the majority of the attention recently, Bryce James, LeBron James’ younger brother, could be on the verge of exploding as well.

A video of Bryce James dunking for the first time went viral earlier this week.

Ballislife tweeted, “Bryce James’ first ever dunk!! In front of LeBron too!”

Basketball World Reacts To The Bryce James Video

