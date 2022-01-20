The Basketball Community Reacts To The Major NBA Draft News

NBA teams with picks near the top of the draft order this year should keep an eye on ESPN’s latest report.

Shaedon Sharpe, a five-star recruit from Arizona, is now a qualified early-entry candidate for the NBA Draft in 2022.

Sharpe began the school year at Dream City Christian in Phoenix, but he transferred to Kentucky in January.

He has yet to appear in a game for the Wildcats, but he has been practicing with the team.

Sharpe, who will turn 19 later this year, is eligible for the NBA draft because he is of legal age.

He’ll also be a year removed from graduating from high school.

Sharpe’s eligibility for the 2022 draft was announced, and the basketball world reacted to the news on Twitter.

The Oklahoma’s Joe Mussatto said, “This is significant news for lottery-bound teams like the Thunder.”

