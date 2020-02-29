The Bayern game was interrupted due to chants and banners against the Hoffenheim owner

Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 6-0 when the Bundesliga game was interrupted in the second half because of offensive chants and banners against Dietmar Hopp.

Referee Christian Dingert interrupted the game when Bayern spun to victory in a dominant representation when a banner was rolled up on the away game.

Borussia Dortmund fans had previously been banned from playing in the Rhein-Neckar-Arena because of a similar protest against Hoffenheim owner Hopp, which was unpopular among some German football fans because of the club’s funding.

Bayern players entered the stands to ask fans to remove the banner. Head coach Hansi Flick raced across the field to join his team.

The banner was initially removed and the singing stopped, but the insults continued and the official thing led the players back into the dressing rooms.