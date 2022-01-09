The BBC and ITV have’shown the finger’ to non-league clubs by broadcasting no live terrestrial games in the third round of the FA Cup.

The BBC and ITV have given non-league clubs the finger by broadcasting no live terrestrial games in the third round of the FA Cup.

Despite a series of exciting draws, no non-league clubs will be on terrestrial this weekend, angering chairmen and fans.

The third round of the FA Cup is one of the most memorable rounds of any sporting competition.

The competition’s legacy of giantkilling drama and underdog upsets is unrivaled in its 150-year history.

This year’s third round draw is no exception, with League Two Swindon Town facing Manchester City, fifth-tier Chesterfield facing Chelsea, and sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers facing Championship Reading.

The oft-mentioned “magic of the FA Cup” appears to be in good shape.

Yet, of the six games selected by ITV and the BBC to be broadcast live on terrestrial television this weekend, none feature a non-league team, and only one – Swindon vs Man City – features a team that qualified for the round, with the rest being Premier League or Championship clubs who are automatically entered at this stage.

On BBC iPlayer and the red button, Chesterfield’s trip to Stamford Bridge and Bournemouth’s visit to Yeovil Town will be available to watch, but they will both kick off at the same time as Hull vs Everton and Swansea vs Southampton, which will be broadcast on BBC One and the red button, respectively.

West Ham vs Leeds, Hull City vs Everton, and Manchester United vs Aston Villa are among the live terrestrial offerings, three largely insignificant ties that are a far cry from the buccaneering Davids taking on unnerved Goliaths that make the FA Cup what it is.

Kidderminster Harriers have been drawn against Championship club Reading as the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, with the four-tier gap between the two sides being the largest in the round.

While Reading has struggled for form this season and is currently in 21st place, Harriers are in fifth place in the National League North and have gone 13 games without losing, so there is plenty of story potential.

The club will be the location for Saturday’s edition of Football Focus, but there is still a sense of injustice.

Chairman Richard Lane tells i, “What we’ve been deprived of is the opportunity to show the world live that, pound for pound, the underdog can match or beat the opposition.”

