The Bears are said to have requested an interview with the veteran coach.

Monday marked the end of Matt Nagy’s tenure as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

According to one NFL insider, the team has already begun reaching out to potential candidates.

“… the Bears have requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coach opening,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports.

Bears Reportedly Request Interview With Veteran Coach

Per source, the Bears have requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coach opening. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 10, 2022