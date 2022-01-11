The Bears are very interested in the Bills right now, according to reports.

The Bears are reportedly very interested in the Bills right now.

Another member of the Buffalo Bills organization to keep an eye on for the Bears.

The Bears have reached out to interview Joe Schoen for their general manager position, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“The Bears have requested an interview with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their general manager position,” Schefter tweeted.

“Bears now interested in Schoen, Brian Daboll, and Leslie Frazier,” the report says.

Report: Bears Are Very Interested In The Bills Right Now

Report: Bears Are Very Interested In The Bills Right Now

Bears requested an interview with the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their GM job, per source. Bears now interested in Schoen, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022