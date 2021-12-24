The Bears have decided on their starting quarterback for the game against the Vikings.
Chicago’s quarterback situation has taken yet another significant turn.
Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Friday that Nick Foles will start the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Justin Fields, who is currently out with an ankle injury, “may or may not” be the primary backup.
Bears Decide On Starting QB For Game vs. Seahawks
