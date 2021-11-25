The Bears have made their decision on WR Allen Robinson for the game against the Lions.

The Bears have made their decision on WR Allen Robinson for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

For their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears will be without former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson II.

Robinson will be inactive for Thursday’s matinee, according to the Bears’ official announcement.

He was listed as questionable on Wednesday and didn’t practice all week, so the announcement of his official status for the NFC North game confirms what the organization had suspected.

Robinson isn’t the only Bears player who won’t be able to play this afternoon.

Justin Fields, Damien Williams, and Akiem Hicks, all rookie quarterbacks, will miss a crucial divisional matchup against the Lions.

Robinson has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the Bears’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in November.

He’s tried his hardest to push through the pain, but he’ll be out for the second straight game at a time when Chicago desperately needs him.

The Bears have struggled to generate offense all season, but it’s been especially difficult in recent weeks.

Chicago has now dropped five straight games and has a dismal 3-7 record heading into Thursday’s game against Detroit.

With Fields out, Andy Dalton will take over at quarterback, and he’ll have to rely on other receivers with Robinson out.

On Thursday, the Bears’ top targets are likely to be Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin, but Matt Nagy will have to get creative if he wants to beat the Lions.

The game between Chicago and Detroit is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Bears have made their decision on WR Allen Robinson for the game against the Vikings.

